Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as they rally at the Raba El-Adwyia square where they are camping in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday that it is not in the best interests of the United States to immediately change its aid program to Egypt.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the United States government will take the time it needs to determine whether or not to label the Egyptian military's overthrow of the government as a coup, which would determine whether aid would continue.

"We do not believe it is in our interest to make a precipitous decision or determination now," Carney told reporters at a briefing.

