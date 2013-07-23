By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. Senate panel in
charge of foreign aid proposed on Tuesday that funds sent to
Egypt be kept at current levels, but that military aid be
divided into four parts and conditions set on it, including that
the Cairo government hold a democratic election.
The Senate State and Foreign Operations Appropriations
Subcommittee approved the $1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt
and $250 million in economic assistance that President Barack
Obama requested for fiscal 2014, which starts Oct. 1, matching
this year's level despite upheaval in the most populous Arab
nation.
Washington has been grappling with how to handle the $1.55
billion it sends to Egypt each year since the military ousted
elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi early this month.
U.S. law bars aid to countries where there has been a
military coup, but many U.S. officials want to preserve ties to
Egypt's army and do not want to risk contributing to further
upheaval in an important regional ally.
"We don't want a failed state in Egypt or a radical Islamic
nation and I think we can avoid both by staying engaged with the
military and the people of Egypt, but on our terms, not theirs,"
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said.
The Senate plan would divide the aid into four blocks.
It would send one-fourth of the military aid immediately,
but the next tranche would be conditioned on State Department
certification that the Cairo government is supporting an
"inclusive" political process and releasing political prisoners.
The rest of the aid would depend on a democratic election
being held and a new government taking steps to protect the
rights of women and religious minorities.
The overall draft spending bill for State Department and
foreign operations approved by the Senate subcommittee totals
$50.6 billion - $2.7 billion below this year's level, and $1.1
billion below Obama's budget request.
Among other things, the proposed Senate bill meets Obama's
request for $3.1 billion in military assistance for Israel and
sets $870 million for Jordan - including $200 million to help it
deal with in influx of refugees from Syria's civil war.
It also includes $1.9 billion for Afghanistan - well below
the $3.2 billion Obama requested. The senators also proposed a
plan to cut aid to Afghanistan if the Kabul government pursues a
plan to tax the United States for removing equipment from the
country as it cuts back military operations there.
The plan from the Democratic-led Senate would spend $10
billion more than a bill in the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives. The House plan would eliminate U.S.
contributions to some international organizations, which the
Senate seeks to continue.
The Senate bill will debated by the full Appropriations
committee on Thursday, before eventually making its way to a
vote by the full Senate. The House and Senate bills would have
to be reconciled before going to Obama for his signature.