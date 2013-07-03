(Updates death toll)
ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, July 3 At least 10 people
were killed when opponents and supporters of Egypt's deposed
president, Mohamed Mursi, clashed after the army announced his
removal on Wednesday, state media and officials said.
Gunfire broke out as rocks and bricks flew during fighting
in Alexandria, witnesses said.
At least three people were killed in the Mediterranean city,
state news agency MENA reported. An earlier report said at least
50 people were wounded.
One of the dead was a woman stabbed in the stomach, MENA
said. The other two were men hit by birdshot.
"We are dealing with the situation. ... We have called for
security reinforcements in the area," said senior police officer
Sherif Abdelhamid.
Four people were also killed in clashes in the northern city
of Marsa Matrouh, the state governor said.
Governor Badr Tantawi told Reuters by telephone from the
Mediterranean city close to the Libyan border that the dead were
Mursi supporters.
Three people were also killed in the southern Egyptian city
of Minya, including two police, MENA said. It said 14 people
were wounded.
Dozens more were wounded in Fayoum, south of Cairo, where
unidentified assailants broke into the local offices of the
Freedom and Justice Party, the Brotherhood's political wing,
MENA said.
The attackers looted the headquarters and set them on fire,
it said.
(Reporting by Abdel Rahman Youssef; Writing by Tom Perry, Asma
Alsharif and Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Giles Elgood and
Peter Cooney)