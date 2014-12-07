CAIRO Dec 7 Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment companies, on Sunday reported a third-quarter net loss after minority interests of 59.6 million Egyptian pounds ($8.34 million), a 67 percent decline on the previous quarter.

Qalaa has some $9.5 billion in assets under management, including dozens of firms mainly in Egypt, east and north Africa.

The company said it would issue $560 million in new shares by May 2015 to advance a major restructuring. ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by David Evans)