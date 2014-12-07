Saudi Al Rajhi Bank net profit up 10.1 pct, beats consensus
DUBAI, April 17 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 10.1 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts forecasts.
CAIRO Dec 7 Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment companies, on Sunday reported a third-quarter net loss after minority interests of 59.6 million Egyptian pounds ($8.34 million), a 67 percent decline on the previous quarter.
Qalaa has some $9.5 billion in assets under management, including dozens of firms mainly in Egypt, east and north Africa.
The company said it would issue $560 million in new shares by May 2015 to advance a major restructuring. ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by David Evans)
DUBAI, April 17 Banking shares in Saudi Arabia may outperform on Monday after another bank reported earnings that were ahead of expectations, while Abu Dhabi real estate firm Eshraq could get a boost from a plan to tie up with state fund Mubadala.