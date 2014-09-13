* Qatar provided refuge for Brotherhood after crackdown
* Doha faced pressure from powerful Gulf states
* Ties between Egypt and Qatar strained
By Mahmoud Mourad
CAIRO, Sept 13 Qatar has asked seven senior
figures from Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood to leave the
country, the movement said on Saturday, following months of
pressure on the Gulf Arab state from its neighbours to stop
backing the Islamists.
Ibrahim Munir, a senior Brotherhood official based in
London, told Reuters the departures did not mean a rupture in
ties between Qatar and the Brotherhood.
"The Qatari authorities told the Brotherhood they are facing
pressure and circumstances would not allow the presence of all
these Brotherhood figures in Doha," he said by telephone,
without elaborating.
Qatari officials were not immediately available for comment.
Qatar and Turkey were the only regional countries to back
the Brotherhood after Egypt's army toppled Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi last year following mass protests against his
rule.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf
Arab states, in contrast, have showered Egypt's new rulers with
billions of dollars. They see the Muslim Brotherhood as an
existential threat to the monarchies.
Tensions over Qatar's support for the Brotherhood led Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE to withdraw their ambassadors from
Doha in March.
"To lift the embarrassment for the state of Qatar, which we
found hospitable, some of the symbols of the Muslim Brotherhood
who have been asked to move their residency outside the state
have agreed," senior Brotherhood figure Amr Darrag said on his
Facebook page.
Munir said Darrag was one of the Brotherhood members leaving
Qatar, though Darrag did not specifically say so in his message.
Ties between Qatar and Egypt were badly damaged after
Mursi's fall. Doha has welcomed a number of senior Brotherhood
figures since Egyptian security forces launched a crackdown on
the movement, killing hundreds in the streets and arresting
thousands of others.
Egypt has declared the Brotherhood a terrorist movement. The
Brotherhood says it is a peaceful group.
The spokesman for Egypt's foreign ministry said he had "no
idea" if Qatar had expelled Brotherhood leaders, and declined to
comment further until Cairo had examined the issue.
KERRY IN CAIRO ON MIDEAST TOUR
Ebtesam al-Ketbi of the Emirates Policy Centre in Abu Dhabi
said the move did not mean an end to Qatar's support for the
Brotherhood.
"This a first step. There are lots of other things the Gulf
countries have been calling for. It shows that Doha wants to
ease its relations with Gulf countries, but it doesn't mean it
has stopped supporting the Brotherhood," she said.
Qatar's neighbours would be watching to see how many of the
movement's members leave Doha, she said, and whether the
country's Al Jazeera news channel would change its editorial
policy.
Cairo, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi all see Al Jazeera as providing
a platform for the Brotherhood to voice its views. But the
departure of leading members of the organisation shows Qatar has
made a major concession after coming under pressure from its
neighbours and the West, political analysts in the Gulf said.
"Qatar was becoming increasingly isolated within the GCC
(Gulf Cooperation Council) and on top of this was pressure from
world capitals, particularly Washington," said Abdulkhaleq
Abdulla, a professor of political science in the UAE.
"Then came the sudden threat from Islamic State in Iraq and
a lot of shuttle diplomacy by the Saudis. It all led Qatar to
soften its position on many issues."
Qatar has also been courted by the United States to support
U.S.-led action against Islamic State militants who control
parts of Iraq and Syria.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry won backing on Thursday
for a "coordinated military campaign" against Islamic State from
10 Arab countries - Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and six Gulf
states including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil told Reuters some
Arab states at talks in Jeddah on Thursday had proposed
expanding the campaign to fight other Islamist groups besides
Islamic State.
That could include the Muslim Brotherhood, though Turkey
would be expected to oppose this.
Kerry arrived in Cairo on Saturday for talks with senior
government officials.
Egypt would certainly welcome any moves that would further
isolate the Muslim Brotherhood, many of whose leaders are on
trial in Cairo and could face the death penalty.
Wagdy Ghoneim, a cleric who supports the Muslim Brotherhood,
said he was leaving Qatar.
"Thanks to Allah, I have decided to move from dear Qatar,
not to cause any pressure or embarrassment or problems for my
dear brothers in Qatar," he said on his Facebook page.
