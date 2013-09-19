CAIRO, Sept 19 Egypt has returned $2 billion
that Qatar had deposited with its central bank, after talks to
convert the funds into three-year bonds broke down, central bank
Governor Hisham Ramez said on Thursday.
Egypt authorities have also refused a Qatari request to
increase the number of flights between the two states, according
to Egyptian airport sources, in a further sign of rising tension
between the two Arab Muslim states.
Cairo's relations with Qatar deteriorated after the Egyptian
army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on July 3. Qatar
had been a firm backer of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood and lent or
gave Egypt $7.5 billion during the year he was in power.
Qatar had sent Egypt $3 billion in May, of which it
converted $1 billion into three-year bonds.
Ramez told Reuters in a telephone interview that the Qatari
authorities had agreed to convert the entire remaining $2
billion but then changed their minds.
"They wanted to postpone it, then they said they would do it
like they announced last time, and then they came back with some
amendments, doing part and postponing the other part for a time,
which we found not suitable for us," he said.
"So we just repaid the deposit."
On July 1, Egypt converted the $1 billion into three-year
bonds at 3.5 percent interest and in May it converted another
$2.5 billion of Qatari loans into 18-month bonds at 4.25 percent
interest. The bonds were listed on the Irish stock exchange.
Since Mursi's ouster, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United
Arab Emirates have pledged Egypt $12 billion in grants and
interest-free loans.
"I would assume they are fairly relaxed about their
short-term finances and they can rely on aid from other Arab
countries," said Simon Kitchen, a Cairo-based strategist with
EFG Hermes.
Egyptian officials have said that the loss of the Qatari
funds would not affect the country's financial situation during
the budgetary year that began on July 1.
An official in the Qatari finance ministry said it respected
Egypt's decision, according to the state news agency. It also
said negotiations had failed after Egypt asked for the full
amount to be changed into bonds in one move while Qatar wanted
this to be done in stages.
EGYPTIAN-QATARI RELATIONS
Egypt's refusal on Thursday to increase the number of
flights between the two states "came in reaction to the recent
escalations between Egypt and Qatar after Egypt returned the $2
billion deposit of Qatar," one airport official said.
The official said that during Mursi's rule the Qatari
airlines had run more flights but not EgyptAir, harming the
Egyptian company's profits.
"This deal is expected to be scrapped soon as well," the
source added.
Qatar condemned last month's attack by Egyptian security
forces on Muslim Brotherhood supporters camps in Cairo in which
hundreds were killed and has asked for the release of jailed
Muslim Brotherhood leaders. At least 2,000 Islamist activists,
mostly from the Brotherhood, have been arrested in the past two
months.
Egypt called Qatar's pro-Mursi comments clear interference
in its affairs. Local media accused Qatar of seeking to take
over Egypt's historic regional leadership role.
Egyptian authorities have closed the Cairo offices of
Qatar's Al Jazeera news channel, accusing it of siding with
Mursi, and two Al Jazeera journalists have been detained for
over a month.