CAIRO Nov 4 Egypt returned a $500 million
deposit to Qatar at the start of November after Qatar refused to
renew it upon its maturity, a central bank official told Reuters
on Monday.
The central bank expects to return a further $500 million in
early December, the official, who declined to be named, added.
Qatar had deposited the funds with the central bank in late
2012.
Relations between the two countries deteriorated after the
army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July. Qatar had
been a firm backer of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood and lent or
gave Egypt $7.5 billion during the year he was in power.
In September, Egypt returned $2 billion that Qatar had
deposited with its central bank, after talks to convert the
funds into three-year bonds broke down.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates promised
Egypt a combined $12 billion in aid in July.