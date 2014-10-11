WASHINGTON Oct 11 Egypt has paid back $500
million to Qatar and will soon return the remainder of the money
the Gulf state deposited into the Egyptian central bank after
the 2011 revolution, the bank's governor said on Saturday.
Qatar helped prop up the Egyptian economy in the aftermath
of the revolution that ousted Hosni Mubarak and eventually
brought Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to power in Egypt's
first democratic elections.
The monarchy, a strong supporter of Mursi's Muslim
Brotherhood, provided some $7.5 billion in loans and grants
during Mursi's year in power.
"Egypt has already transferred $500 million to Qatar on Oct.
1 and will refund $2.5 billion at the beginning of November,
because they (Qatar) did not ask for renewal," Hisham Ramez told
Reuters on the sidelines of IMF and World Bank meetings.
If Egypt pays back the $2.5 billion in addition to the $500
million already paid, it will have returned all of Qatar's
post-revolution deposits.
Relations between Cairo and Doha have deteriorated since
then-army chief Abdel Fattah el-Sisi removed Mursi from power
following mass protests against his rule last summer.
Sisi, who was elected president in May, has led a crackdown
on the Muslim Brotherhood that has seen hundreds killed and
thousands imprisoned in the past year.
Since Mursi's ouster, Egypt has relied on financial support
from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, which
see the Brotherhood as a threat to their regional interests.
(Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)