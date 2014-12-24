CAIRO Dec 24 Egyptian and Qatari intelligence
officials met in Cairo to discuss a possible reconciliation as
part of Saudi efforts to broker an end to the 18-month standoff
over Doha's support of the Muslim Brotherhood, security sources
said.
They said Qatar's intelligence chief, Ahmed Nasser Bin
Jassim al-Thani, discussed plans for a meeting between the
Egyptian and Qatari heads of state in Riyadh next month.
Gulf Arab countries agreed in November to end a long-running
dispute with Qatar over its promotion of "Arab Spring" revolts.
Saudi Arabia, which has showered Egypt's government with
billions of dollars in aid over the past year-and-a-half, has
pushed for a similar rapprochement between Qatar and Egypt.
Qatar was a backer of elected Egyptian President Mohamed
Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood. Ties between the two countries
deteriorated after then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
overthrew Mursi last year and cracked down on the Brotherhood.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE list the Brotherhood as a
terrorist organisation and consider it a threat to their ruling
systems. To Egypt's irritation, Qatar has sheltered exiled
Brotherhood leaders.
Like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, Egypt withdrew its
ambassador to Qatar this year. While the others agreed to
normalise ties under the November deal, Cairo has yet to follow.
Evidence has mounted in recent days that Saudi mediation
could reach fruition.
On Saturday, Sisi - now president - met a special envoy of
Qatar's emir.
The was followed by an announcement on Monday that
Qatari-owned Al Jazeera television - which denies Egypt's
charges of being a Brotherhood mouthpiece - had suspended
broadcast of its Egypt-focused channel.
The suspension and diplomatic flurry has raised expectations
that Egypt might free three Al Jazeera journalists jailed on
charges of spreading lies to support a "terrorist organisation",
a reference to the Brotherhood.
It was unclear if the journalists' case was discussed in the
Qatari intelligence chief's talks with Egyptian officials, which
took place on Tuesday.
But Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on
Wednesday the case of Australian Peter Greste was "under
consideration" by high levels of the Egyptian government and she
was hopeful of his release by the end of the year.
Sisi has been reluctant to interfere in judicial cases but
suggested last month he might pardon Greste, Canadian-Egyptian
Mohamed Fahmy, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed.
The sources said Qatar's intelligence chief also met senior
Egyptian foreign ministry officials. A ministry spokesman was
not immediately available for comment.
(Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Pravin
Char)