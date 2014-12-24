(Adds diplomat in Gulf)
CAIRO Dec 24 Egyptian and Qatari intelligence
officials have met in Cairo to discuss reconciliation as part of
Saudi-brokered efforts to end an 18-month standoff over Doha's
support of the Muslim Brotherhood, security and diplomatic
sources said.
The sources said Qatar's intelligence chief - Ahmed Nasser
Bin Jassim al-Thani - was present at the talks where a possible
meeting between the Egyptian and Qatari heads of state early
next year in Riyadh or Cairo was discussed.
Gulf states agreed in November to end a dispute with Qatar
over its promotion of "Arab Spring" revolts.
Saudi Arabia, which has showered Egypt with billions of
dollars in aid, has pushed for a similar rapprochement between
Qatar and Egypt.
Qatar was a backer of elected Egyptian President Mohamed
Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood. Ties between the two countries
deteriorated after then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
overthrew Mursi last year and cracked down on the Brotherhood.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates consider
the Brotherhood a threat to their ruling systems. To Egypt's
irritation, Qatar has sheltered exiled Brotherhood leaders.
Like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, Egypt withdrew its
ambassador to Qatar this year. While the others agreed to
normalise ties under the November deal, Cairo has yet to follow.
Evidence has mounted in recent days that Saudi mediation
could reach fruition. On Saturday, Sisi - now president - met a
special envoy of Qatar's emir.
Then on Monday, Qatari-owned Al Jazeera television - which
denies Egypt's charges of being a Brotherhood mouthpiece -
suspended broadcast of its Egypt-focused channel.
The diplomatic flurry raised expectations that Egypt might
free three Al Jazeera journalists in prison on charges related
to supporting the Brotherhood.
It was unclear if the journalists' case was discussed in the
intelligence officials' talks, which took place on Tuesday.
But the Australian foreign minister said on Wednesday the
case of Australian Peter Greste was "under consideration" by
high levels of the Egyptian government and she hoped for his
release by the end of the year.
Sisi has been reluctant to interfere in judicial cases but
suggested last month he might pardon Greste, Canadian-Egyptian
Mohamed Fahmy, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed.
A diplomatic source in the Gulf told Reuters the talks also
covered Qatari involvement in Libya, where two governments vie
for legitimacy and threaten to destabilise neighbours.
The source said Egyptian intelligence was checking Qatar had
ceased alleged funding of Islamist groups in Egypt before any
reconciliation.
"Egyptian authorities understand that not all their demands
will be met right away ... but they have to make sure Qatar is
serious and not just making a few cosmetic changes," he said.
