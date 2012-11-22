(Adds detail and background)
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI Nov 22 Citadel Capital SAE has
agreed with Qatari investors to import liquefied natural gas
(LNG) into Egypt from mid-2013, the Egyptian private equity firm
said on Thursday.
Egypt has two LNG terminals and a pipeline to export some of
its large gas reserves, but it has been diverting some of the
fuel intended for export to meet rapidly growing domestic demand
after summer fuel shortages and power cuts.
"Egypt is in strong need of additional natural gas to feed
the power generation sector and supply Egypt's industrial base,"
Citadel Capital Chairman Ahmed Heikal said in a statement.
Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil told reporters last
month that Cairo was in talks to import LNG from Qatar, the
world's largest producer of super-cooled gas, and Algeria.
Citadel Capital said the joint venture, which will be 51
percent owned by Qatari investors and investment bank QInvest,
would build and own facilities needed for a floating LNG storage
and regasification unit (FSRU) to deliver natural gas to
high-volume end-users in the north African country from the
middle of next year.
According to the terms of the agreement, the joint venture
will import LNG, warm it back into gaseous form on board the
special ship and then pump it into the Egyptian national gas
grid to help to meet demand from large users such as power
stations.
FSRU's are attractive to many new LNG importers because they
are much cheaper and quicker to set up than permanent
regasification facilities that can cost billions of dollars.
Because the special ships can be relocated during periods of
lower demand, FSRU's are increasingly popular solutions to
soaring energy demand in countries where gas demand is highly
seasonal.
Some countries in the Middle East are looking to develop
them as a mid-term solution to soaring gas demand while they try
to develop their own gas reserves.
The planned location of the FSRU facility, the source of the
LNG and the project's expected investment cost were not
announced. But assuming that most of the LNG will come from
Qatar, it could be located on the Red Sea coast of Egypt so that
tankers do not have to navigate the Suez Canal.
Citadel did not disclose how much it is paying for its 49
percent stake in the venture, its second joint venture with
Qatari investors this year after closing a $3.7 billion
financing package for the Egyptian Refining Company project, in
which Qatar Petroleum International is a key shareholder.
