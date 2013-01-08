CAIRO Jan 8 Qatar said on Tuesday it would lend
Egypt's government an additional $2 billion and grant it an
extra $500 million outright, extending a lifeline as the
government battles to contain a currency crisis.
Political strife has triggered a rush to convert Egyptian
pounds to dollars over the past several weeks, sending the
currency to a record low against the dollar.
"There was an initial package of $2.5 billion, of which $0.5
billion was a grant and $2 billion a deposit," Sheikh Hamad bin
Jassim al-Thani told reporters after meeting Egyptian President
Mohamed Mursi.
"We discussed transferring one of the deposits into an
additional grant so that the grants became $1 billion and the
deposits double to around $4 billion," he said.