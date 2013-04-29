BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
CAIRO, April 29 Qatar is asking for 5 percent interest and an 18-month maturity on $3 billion in bonds it has offered to buy from Egypt, an Egyptian official involved in the negotiations said on Monday.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani promised the money during a visit to Qatar by Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil on April 10. The Gulf state had already lent Egypt $5 billion since President Mohamed Mursi took office last July.
The Egyptian official, who asked not to be named, said no agreement had yet been reached on the bonds.
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Wednesday, though moves were small as investors awaited details of the Bank of Japan's regular bond-purchasing operations for June.