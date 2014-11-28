CAIRO Nov 28 Egypt has paid back $2.5 billion
which Qatar deposited with it to help prop up the Egyptian
central bank's hard currency reserves, a central bank official
said Friday night.
The payment brings the amount Egypt has returned to Qatar to
$6 billion, leaving $500 million outstanding, which the official
said would be paid back in the second half of 2015.
Qatar helped support the Egyptian economy in the aftermath
of the 2011 uprising that overthrew Hosni Mubarak, but relations
have soured since the overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi of
the Muslim Brotherhood last year.
