CAIRO Nov 28 Egypt has paid back $2.5 billion
that Qatar deposited with it to help prop up the Egyptian
central bank's hard currency reserves, a central bank official
said on Friday night, as the Qatari foreign minister arrived in
Cairo for Arab League talks.
The payment brings the amount Egypt has returned to Qatar to
$6 billion, leaving $500 million outstanding, which the official
said would be paid back in the second half of 2015.
Qatar helped support the Egyptian economy in the aftermath
of the 2011 uprising that overthrew Hosni Mubarak, but relations
have soured since the ouster of President Mohamed Mursi of the
Muslim Brotherhood last year.
Other Gulf countries have filled the void, with Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait providing $10.6
billion in aid last fiscal year, Egypt's finance minister says.
A government source said earlier this month that Egypt had
received another $1 billion grant from Kuwait.
Qatar, a small gas-exporting country which provided billions
of dollars in grants, loans, and energy supplies to the Egyptian
government under Mursi, asked that the central bank deposits be
paid back earlier this month.
Qatari foreign minister Khaled al-Attiya arrived in Cairo on
Friday night for a meeting of Arab League foreign ministers.
Qatar has had a fraught relationship with its Gulf
neighbours and Egypt, partly because of Doha's alleged support
for the Muslim Brotherhood, though relations have begun to thaw
recently.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who led Mursi's ouster, has
relied on political and economic support from Qatar's rivals in
the Gulf, which support his crackdown on the Brotherhood that
has seen hundreds killed and thousands jailed.
Egypt has been hit by more than three years of political and
economic turmoil following the 2011 uprising.
The government is trying to strike a balance between cutting
its deficit while reviving economic growth, which remains too
slow to create enough jobs for a youthful population of 86
million.
In an effort to ease the burden on its swelling budget
deficit and minimise its need for Gulf aid, Egypt's government
has introduced a raft of long-delayed reforms in recent months
including subsidy cuts and tax hikes.
