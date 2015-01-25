DOHA Jan 25 A Qatar-based Muslim cleric called
for protests in Egypt on the anniversary of the country's Jan 25
uprising against Hosni Mubarak and said Mohamed Mursi is Egypt's
"legitimate" leader, in a speech that may worsen relations
between Qatar and Egypt.
Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian-born cleric who has
close links to the Muslim Brotherhood, has been critical of
Egypt's military-backed government, accusing President Abdel
Fatah al-Sisi of betrayal for ousting President Mursi in 2013, a
Muslim Brotherhood leader.
Qaradawi's outspoken support for the Islamist movement has
contributed to a diplomatic rift between Qatar and its Gulf Arab
allies and Egypt, who consider the Islamist group a security
threat and supported Mursi's overthrow.
Since then, Qaradawi has refrained from delivering Friday
sermons. But this has not stopped him from criticizing Egypt's
rulers during conferences or by statements often sent by email.
"I call on the people of Egypt, all those capable to go out
of their houses on this great occasion ... Egyptians should go
out and express that they don't want anything but the revolution
they had started," Qaradawi said in a video recording posted on
his Twitter account on Sunday.
After the Jan 25 uprising in 2011, Qaradawi said, a "fair
and transparent" election put Mursi in power.
The 2011 protests ousted Egyptian President Mubarak, after
which Mursi was elected, taking office in June 2012. However, a
further wave of protests against Mursi erupted, and the military
forced him out of power a year later. Sisi, a former army chief,
was elected president in May 2014.
Sporadic violence and protests broke out in Egypt on Sunday,
but the country's security forces have moved quickly to disperse
them. Mursi supporters have been rounded up.
A source close to Qaradawi confirmed that the cleric is
still in Doha and the recording of the message posted took place
in Qatar.
Angered by Qatari policy, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates and Bahrain withdrew their ambassadors from the fellow
GCC member last March, accusing it of undermining their domestic
security through its support of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Anunprecedented eight-month rift in GCC relations ended in
November. The ambassadors returned and Doha promised to scale
down its support for the Brotherhood, according to western
diplomats in Doha.
In recent months, Qatar has taken steps to improve relations
with Cairo, such as suspending broadcasts by the Qatari-owned al
Jazeera television network of an Egypt-focused channel. But
Qatar still still hosts a number of Islamist figures, including
Qaradawi, a continuous source of irritation to Egypt.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Larry King)