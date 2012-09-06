By Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Sept 6 Qatar said on Thursday it would
invest $18 billion dollars in tourism and industry projects
along Egypt's Mediterranean coast over the next five years, the
latest pledge of support to an economy hammered by a year and a
half of political turmoil.
The projects include $8 billion for gas, power and iron and
steel plants at the northern entrance to the Suez Canal and $10
billion for a giant tourist resort on the Mediterranean coast.
Egypt's stock exchange closed at a 14-month high on Thursday
on optimism that a new government with a clear popular mandate
will secure investments and donor aid to stave off a balance of
payments and budget crisis.
Cairo last month formally asked the International Monetary
Fund for $4.8 billion in emergency funding.
"We spoke with his Excellency President Mursi and agreed to
invest $8 billion on a power plant, natural gas and iron steel,"
Qatar's prime minister, said Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani.
"This will be in a integrated complex in East Port Said."
Sheikh Hamad was speaking at a joint news conference with
Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil shortly after meeting the
country's newly elected president, Mohamed Mursi.
He said the investments in the Port Said projects would
extend over five years.
Qatar announced three months after the popular uprising that
toppled Hosni Mubarak that it was interested in investing near
Port Said, but the plan had lain dormant since then.
In the last few months, Egypt has received more than $5
billion in loans and pledges, including $2 billion in direct
budget support from Qatar and loans from Saudi Arabia and the
Islamic Development Bank.
Qatar deposited $500 million in direct budget support at the
Egyptian central bank in August and said it would pay the
remaining $1.5 billion over the coming three months.
"We agreed on the following dates. At the end of this month
will be one portion, the end of October another portion and the
end of November another portion," Sheikh Hamad said.
U.S. officials this week said the Obama administration was
close to a deal with Egypt's new government for $1 billion in
debt relief, and on Saturday senior executives of around 50 U.S.
corporations begin a visit to Egypt to discuss new investments.