CAIRO Dec 15 Egypt's central bank is expected
to hold interest rates in Thursday's monetary policy meeting,
according to an informal survey of five economists by Reuters,
as it tries to balance combating inflation with efforts to boost
investment and growth.
The monetary policy meeting will be the first under new
central bank governor Tarek Amer, who has led a recent drive to
indirectly support the Egyptian pound and supply banks with
dollar liquidity despite dwindling foreign reserves.
At its last meeting, on Oct. 29, the central bank kept its
overnight deposit rate at 8.75 percent and its lending rate at
9.75 percent, for the sixth consecutive time.
Three out of five economists surveyed by Reuters said they
expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged at its Dec. 17
monetary policy meeting.
"For now, with the domestic economy struggling, we suspect
that interest rates will be left on hold," Capital Economics
said in a research note last week.
Other economists say rates need to rise to bolster the
Egyptian pound and curb near double-digit inflation in a country
where millions live hand to mouth.
Egypt's urban consumer inflation jumped to 11.1 percent in
November, its highest level since June, propelled by the rising
cost of food.
Pressure to raise rates could also intensify if the Federal
Reserve lifts U.S. interest rates on Dec. 16, as expected.
"We believe the (central bank) will likely opt for a soft
rate hike - 50 bps," Hany Genena, the head of research at Pharos
Securities Brokerage told Reuters last week.
"(That) will likely achieve the dual objective of minimizing
the impact on government and corporate borrowers whilst enabling
banks to raise their deposit rates to increase the allure of the
Egyptian pound."
Earlier this month, Egypt revised its GDP target for the
current fiscal year to 5.5 percent growth from 5 percent and
said its economy grew at 4.2 percent in the 2014/2015 fiscal
year, up from 2.2 percent the previous year.
