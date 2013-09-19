(Adds quote from statement, details)
CAIRO, Sept 19 Egypt's central bank cut its key
overnight interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) at a monetary
policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday as expected, saying
it was stressing higher growth over lower inflation.
The cabinet appointed after the army removed Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi from power on July 3 has been seeking to
stimulate the economy after more than two years of stagnation.
It was the Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) second rate cut
since Mursi's ouster. On Aug. 1 it also cut rates by 50 bps.
The economy has been bogged down by political instability
since the country's 2011 popular uprising. In the year to June
30, gross domestic product grew a tepid 2 percent - far too slow
to make an impact on youth unemployment, estimated at over 20
percent.
The MPC repeated the rationale it gave in its statement
accompanying its decision to cut rates on Aug. 1.
"Given that the downside risks to the GDP outlook still
outweigh the upside risks to the inflation outlook, the MPC
decided to further cut the key CBE rates," it said in a
statement.
The cabinet has earmarked an extra 22.3 billion Egyptian
pounds ($3.2 billion) in investments in the fiscal year to next
June as part of a stimulus package.
It has also promised to repay arrears to local contractors
and debts to foreign oil companies to persuade them to boost
exploration and production.
Gulf Arab countries pledged $12 billion in aid to help
Egypt's new government shore up the economy after the army
removed Mursi.
Seven out of eight economists polled by Reuters had forecast
cuts ranging from 25 bps to 100 bps. One economist had predicted
no change.
Economists said controlling prices had become less of a
priority after consumer inflation slowed to an annual 9.7
percent in August from 10.3 percent in July, due partly to a
curfew to curb violence after Mursi's overthrow and partly to a
strengthening of the Egyptian pound.
The pound weakened after the 2011 uprising against
Hosni Mubarak, which chased away tourists and investors, two
main sources of foreign exchange, but has strengthened since
Mursi was ousted.
The bank cut its deposit rate to 8.75 percent and its
lending rate to 9.75 percent, it said on its website. It lowered
its discount rate and the rate it uses to price one-week
repurchase and deposit operations to 9.25 percent.
