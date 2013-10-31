(Repeating with slug)
CAIRO Oct 31 Egypt's central bank kept its
official interest rates on hold, as expected, at a monetary
policy committee meeting on Thursday.
Eight of nine economists in a Reuters survey had forecast
the bank would leave its overnight rates unchanged. One expected
another 50 bps reduction.
The bank kept its deposit rate at 8.75 percent and its
lending rate at 9.75 percent. It also kept its discount rate and
the rate it uses to price one-week repurchase and deposit
operations at 9.25 percent, the bank said in a statement on its
website.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Yara Bayoumy/Mark
Heinrich)