CAIRO Oct 31 Egypt's central bank kept its official interest rates on hold, as expected, at a monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday.

Eight of nine economists in a Reuters survey had forecast the bank would leave its overnight rates unchanged. One expected another 50 bps reduction.

The bank kept its deposit rate at 8.75 percent and its lending rate at 9.75 percent. It also kept its discount rate and the rate it uses to price one-week repurchase and deposit operations at 9.25 percent, the bank said in a statement on its website. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Yara Bayoumy/Mark Heinrich)