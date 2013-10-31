(Adds quotes from statement)
By Shadia Nasralla
CAIRO Oct 31 Egypt's central bank kept its
interest rates on hold as expected on Thursday, as the
government strives to stimulate the economy while keeping
inflation in check.
The economy has been badly damaged by political instability
since the overthrow of former President Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
It grew 2.1 percent in the year to June 30, tepid for an
emerging economy and far too slow to make an impact on youth
unemployment, estimated at more than 20 percent, in the Arab
world's most populous state.
Inflation picked up to just over 10 percent in September
after a dip to 9.7 percent in August.
"The pronounced downside risks to domestic GDP (gross
domestic product) combined with the persistently negative output
gap since 2011 will limit upside risks to the inflation outlook
going forward," the bank said in a statement.
"Given the mixed balance of risks surrounding the inflation
and the GDP outlooks at this juncture, MPC (monetary policy
committee) judges that the current key CBE (Central Bank of
Egypt) rates are appropriate."
The bank kept its deposit rate at 8.75 percent and its
lending rate at 9.75 percent. It also kept its discount rate and
the rate it uses to price one-week repurchase and deposit
operations at 9.25 percent.
Eight out of nine economists in a Reuters survey had
forecast the bank would leave its overnight rates unchanged. One
expected a 50 basis point reduction.
At its previous monetary policy meeting, the central bank
cut its key overnight interest rates by 50 basis points, saying
it was stressing higher growth over lower inflation. It was the
second half-point cut in a row since August.
The central bank is under pressure to keep interest rates
high to attract funds out of foreign currencies and into the
Egyptian pound. The bank has spent tens of billions of dollars
supporting its currency since the 2011 uprising which hammered
tourism revenues and foreign investment.
Egypt's cabinet, appointed after the army removed Mubarak's
successor, Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, from power on July
3 following mass protests against him, has said it will spend
29.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.3 billion) on a stimulus
package to try and revitalise the economy.
Gulf countries have pledged more than $12 billion in aid to
Egypt since July.
($1 = 6.8883 Egyptian pounds)
