By Asma Alsharif
CAIRO, March 17 Egypt's central bank raised its
key interest rates on Thursday by 150 basis points to curb
inflationary pressures, exceeding economists' and bankers'
expectations three days after it devalued the pound.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the
overnight deposit rate to 10.75 percent from 9.25 percent and
the overnight lending rate rose to 11.75 percent from 10.25
percent, it said in a statement.
Egypt has been struggling to restore economic growth since a
mass uprising in 2011 against veteran leader Hosni Mubarak
ushered in a period of political uncertainty that has scared
away tourists and foreign investors, the major sources of hard
currency.
Reserves have more than halved from 2011 to $16.5 billion in
February.
The central bank had been taking measures to support the
pound but on Monday devalued the currency to 8.85 pounds per
dollar from 7.73 pounds. Two days later the bank strengthened it
slightly to 8.78 per dollar as it adopted a more flexible
exchange rate policy.
All 10 contributors to a Reuters poll had predicted the MPC
would hike rates to defend the pound following the devaluation,
with forecasts ranging from a 50 basis point hike to a hike of
100 basis points.
Annual urban consumer inflation eased for a second
consecutive month to 9.1 percent in February from 10.1 percent
in January.
"The central bank's monetary policy will be geared towards
maintaining price stability by avoiding double digit inflation
rates over the medium-term to maintain real incomes," the
central bank statement said.
"Moreover, stable inflation rates are conducive to achieving
sustainable economic growth," it added.
The MPC hiked interest rates by 50 basis points in December
but kept them steady at its January meeting as it tried to
balance the inflationary pressures with the need to stimulate
the economy.
In anticipation of a hike at Thursday's meeting yields on
Egyptian treasury debt had jumped aggressively this week.
SUPPORTING THE POUND
Bankers said a black market for dollars has put pressure on
the pound and sucked up liquidity from the banking sector, but
the central bank has been taking measures to support the
currency.
In an attempt to boost dollar liquidity Egypt's top three
state-run banks launched dollar-denominated certificates to
Egyptians living abroad with attractive yields.
One banker said that, in addition to fighting inflation, the
rate hike may also have been aimed at increasing the
attractiveness of the pound.
"They probably raised (rates) by 150 basis points in order
to defend the positive carry trade after state banks raised
interest rates on U.S. dollar deposits in state banks," he said.
On Monday Egypt's top two state banks, the National Bank of
Egypt and Banque Misr, said they would offer Egyptian pound
investment certificates with a 15 percent yield in return for
foreign currency.
The government projects economic growth of around 5.5
percent this fiscal year, compared with an estimated 4.2 percent
in 2014/15.
