* Ministers have said they plan an expansionist policy
* Consumer inflation surged to 9.8 pct in year to June
* GDP grew by 2.3 pct in 9 months to March
* Central bank says uncertainty, lack of credit hurts growth
(Adds Monetary Policy Committee statement)
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, Aug 1 Egypt's central bank unexpectedly
lowered its main overnight interest rate by 50 basis points at a
policy meeting on Thursday, saying it was more concerned about
boosting growth than taming resurgent inflation.
Ministers appointed after the military removed Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi from power on July 3 have said they will
pursue an expansionist policy to get the economy running after
30 months of stagnation.
But inflation rose sharply in the year to end-June and all
13 economists in a Reuters survey had forecast that rates would
not change at Thursday's meeting.
"Give that the downside risks to the GDP outlook outweigh
the upside risks to the inflation outlook, the MPC decided to
cut the key CBE rates," the bank's Monetary Policy Committee
said in a statement accompanying the decision.
Egypt's economy has not recovered from the popular uprising
that ousted Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Gross domestic product grew
by 2.3 percent in the nine months to end-March after 1.8 percent
in the same period a year earlier, well below the 6 percent pace
thought necessary to absorb new entrants to the labour force.
"I read it as one of the ways to kick-start the real
economy. Lowering the cost of money allows businesses to have
access to cheaper funding," said John Sfakianakis, chief
investment strategist at MASIC, a Riyadh-based investment firm.
The central bank cut the deposit rate to 9.25 percent and
the lending rate to 10.25 percent. It lowered its discount rate
and the rate it uses to price one-week repurchase and deposit
operations to 9.75 percent.
QUICKENING INFLATION
Urban consumer price inflation surged to an annual 9.8
percent in June from 8.2 percent in the year to May, while core
inflation, which strips out subsidised goods and volatile items
such as fruit and vegetables, rose to 8.56 percent from 8.04
percent.
The MPC statement said heightened uncertainly and weak
growth of credit to the private sector since early 2011 had kept
investment low.
The central bank had been under pressure to keep interest
rates high to attract funds into the local currency.
The pound weakened after the 2011 uprising, which
chased away tourists and investors, two main sources of foreign
exchange.
"The central bank is signalling that they think the crisis
is fading and that with support from the Gulf now in, they can
encourage growth by cutting rates without putting the currency
under pressure," said Simon Williams, an economist with HSBC.
Gulf Arab countries pledged $12 billion in aid to help
Egypt's new government shore up the economy after the army
removed Mursi. Of that, $5 billion has already been deposited at
the central bank.
Since Mursi's ousting, the black market in foreign currency
has almost disappeared after Gulf funds arrived and as
confidence in the pound increased.
(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)