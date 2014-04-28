(Adds central bank statement)
CAIRO, April 28 Egypt's central bank kept
official interest rates on hold as expected on Monday, as it
tries to stimulate growth in an economy battered by three years
of political turmoil, while keeping inflation under control.
Economic growth in the Arab world's most populous country
has been sluggish as tourists and foreign investors shied away
since a popular uprising toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
The bank said its monetary policy committee (MPC) left the
overnight deposit rate at 8.25 percent and its overnight lending
rate at 9.25 percent.
It also kept its discount rate and the rate it uses to price
one-week repurchase and deposit operations at 8.75 percent.
Six economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the
central bank to keep rates on hold in the meeting, which was
initially scheduled for April 24 but delayed until Monday due to
a public holiday.
"The pronounced downside risks to domestic GDP combined with
the negative output gap since 2011 will limit upside risks to
the inflation outlook," the bank said in a statement on its
website.
At its last meeting, on Feb. 27, it kept its deposit and
lending rates at 8.25 and 9.25 percent, respectively.
Economic growth in Egypt has been slow despite pledges of
more than $12 billion in aid from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates and Saudi Arabia after the army ousted Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi last July.
Gross domestic product was only 1.2 percent in the first
half of 2013/2014, the bank said, and the finance minister has
cut his growth forecasts for the year to 2 to 2.5 percent from a
previous estimate of 3 to 3.5 percent.
Egypt's annual urban inflation rate was steady at 9.8
percent in March, unchanged from the month before. Core annual
inflation quickened to 9.9 percent in March from 9.7 percent the
month before.
