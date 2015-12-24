(Adds context, details, quotes)
By Asma Alsharif
CAIRO Dec 24 Egypt's Monetary Policy Committee
(MPC) raised benchmark interest rates by 50 basis points on
Thursday, citing inflationary pressures, a week after it shocked
markets by postponing its decision.
The move was the first under new Central Bank Governor Tarek
Amer, who has led a drive to indirectly support the Egyptian
pound and supply banks with dollar liquidity to cover imports
despite dwindling foreign reserves.
Thursday's hike was the first since July 2014. Urban
consumer inflation had jumped to 11.1 percent in November, its
highest level since June, propelled by the rising cost of food.
"Given the balance of risks surrounding the inflation and
GDP outlooks, the MPC judges that a rate hike is warranted to
address inflationary pressures and anchor inflation
expectations," the central bank said in a statement.
At its scheduled meeting on December 17, the MPC took no
decision on rates and said it would reconvene on December 24
following consultations with the government on inflation and
growth.
Markets had been watching to see if Egypt would follow the
lead of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which raised its key rate last
week to a range of 0.25 to 0.5 percent.
Egypt's central bank had been holding back for fear of
choking off investment and growth and increasing the
government's already substantial debt servicing costs.
"A hike was not what we expected," said Hany Farahat,
economist at CI Capital.
"Maintaining rates unchanged would have been more
convenient. This is not good news. It is going to increase the
cost of lending for the private sector, which is not going to
help fragile growth," he added.
"A hike in interest rates is meant to provide support to the
Egyptian pound but in my view it will have a negative impact on
lending growth at a point when we need to stimulate investment."
On Thursday the overnight deposit rate was raised to at 9.25
percent and the overnight lending rate to 10.25, the bank said
in a statement.
CURRENCY CRISIS
The Arab world's most populous state, which depends on
imports for food and energy, has run short of hard currency
since a 2011 uprising drove tourists and investors away.
Reserves have almost halved to $16.4 billion.
Egypt has been facing mounting pressure to devalue the
currency and has been rationing dollars to keep the pound
artificially strong at 7.7301 pounds. It has indirectly raised
interest rates and injected dollars into the banking sector to
relieve the pressure on the currency.
In November the two top state banks raised interest rates on
pound certificates by about 250 basis points, raising
expectations that the central bank might raise interest rates
and leading other lenders to follow suit.
"Obviously the pressure on the exchange rate is still there
and the initial round was not sufficient to quell depreciation
pressures, so they want the defence to be broad-based," said
Hany Genena, head of research at Pharos Securities Brokerage.
"Only a few banks participated in raising rates on the
certificates of deposits. In my view what they did today is that
they want to broaden the participation of banks in this defence
mechanism."
Egypt's economy has been struggling with sluggish growth
after more than four years of political instability. The
government projects growth of around 5.5 percent this fiscal
year, compared with an estimated 4.2 percent in 2014/15.
"The impact on growth and investment will only be negative
if the defence is long-lived and if it is not promptly leveraged
to execute long-awaited fiscal and foreign currency policy
reforms," Genena said.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Andrew
Roche)