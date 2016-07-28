(Adds cbank quote)
CAIRO, July 28 Egypt's central bank kept its key
interest rates unchanged on Thursday, two days after Cairo said
it was close to a three-year $12 billion IMF lending deal to
ease its funding problems and restore market stability.
Egypt said on Tuesday it was seeking to secure an IMF loan
programme which would extend $4 billion a year at an interest
rate of 1 or 1.5 percent. The country also plans to issue $2-3
billion in international bonds over a three-year period.
The central bank said it kept its overnight deposit rate at
11.75 percent and its overnight lending rate at 12.75 percent,
in line with a Reuters poll forecast.
"The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) judges that the key
central bank rates are currently appropriate given the balance
of risks surrounding the inflation and GDP outlooks," the
central bank said in a statement.
Nine out of 13 respondents in the Reuters poll conducted
before the IMF announcement expected the central bank to hold
rates.
The central bank put up its key rates by 100 basis points to
their highest level in years at its last MPC meeting on June 16,
a move economists said was meant to rein in surging inflation
and ease downward pressure on the Egyptian pound.
Inflation, however, jumped for the third straight month in
June as consumer demand spiked during Ramadan. But core
inflation, which excludes volatile items like fruit and
vegetables, rose only slightly to 12.37 percent from 12.23
percent in May.
A deal with the IMF would mean painful economic reforms that
could increase inflationary pressures, including a value added
tax that is due to be implemented later this year, as well as
further energy subsidy cuts.
The central bank devalued the pound to 8.78 per dollar in
March and raised interest rates by 150 basis points days later
to control inflation. But prices have continued to rise and the
pound continues to face pressure on the black market.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is under growing pressure to
revive the economy and keep prices under control. The country
has struggled to restore economic growth since a 2011 uprising
ended the 30-year rule of Hosni Mubarak.
The turmoil scared off tourists and foreign investors, both
key sources of hard currency.
The economy grew about 4.2 percent in the last fiscal year
and the government forecasts put growth this year around 5
percent while analysts polled by Reuters expect growth this year
to be around 3.5 percent.
