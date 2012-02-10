LONDON Standard & Poor's cut Egypt's long-term foreign currency rating to B from B+ on Friday, five notches into junk territory, and kept the outlook at negative, citing a sharp decline in Egypt's foreign exchange reserves and political uncertainty.

"External financing is becoming more problematic in the face of the related problems of sharply falling reserves, exchange rate pressures, and capital flight," S&P said in a statement.

"The negative outlook reflects our view that a further downgrade is possible if the government fails to stem the decline in reserves, or an uncertain policy environment and weak institutions emerge from the ongoing political transition," the agency added.

S&P noted that Egypt's foreign exchange reserves had fallen by $20 billion in just over a year, to $16 billion at the end of January 2012 following the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak last year.

S&P now rates Egypt on a par with Moody's, which cut its rating to B2 from B1 on Dec 21. Fitch cut Egypt's rating to BB- from BB, two notches higher than rival agencies, and kept the outlook on negative on December 30.

"Reserve burn and political uncertainty have been in Egypt for most of the second half of last year so you could argue S&P are a little bit behind the curve," said David Cowan, Africa economist at Citi.

"The reality is the decline in reserves will slow down over the coming months. Also there's the possibility of them signing an IMF deal, so some people are getting more positive about Egypt."

The Egyptian pound and Egyptian dollar bonds were little changed on the ratings news.

