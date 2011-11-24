LONDON Nov 24 Standard & Poor's lowered
Egypt's credit rating on Thursday, saying the political and
economic outlook had deteriorated following violence that has
killed 39 people in five days.
S&P said it had cut the country's foreign and local currency
rating to B+ from BB- with a negative outlook. It affirmed the B
short-term rating.
"The downgrade refelects our opinion that Egypt's weak
political and economic profile...has deteriorated further," the
agency said in a statement.
"This follows clashes between protesters and security
personnel that began on Nov. 20, 2011, and resulted in
significant loss of life."
S&P said the negative outlook reflected its view that
actions by the government or armed forces during the political
transition process could further weaken Egypt's ability to fund
its government borrowing requirement, or external needs.
(Writing by Anna Willard; editing by Toby Chopra)