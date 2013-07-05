NEW YORK, July 5 Fitch on Friday cut Egypt's
credit rating to B-minus from B, citing worries that the
country's political instability could affect the economy and
hinder its recovery.
The agency cut Egypt's long-term foreign and local currency
issuer default ratings, with negative outlooks meaning the
agency could cut further in the future.
"There is a risk of a material deterioration of domestic
political stability, with downside risks for economic outcomes
and creditworthiness. There is high uncertainty over how the
risks resulting from the military coup evolve over the short
term and the eventual pathway to a peaceful political
transition," Fitch said in a statement.
President Mohamed Mursi, Egypt's first freely elected
president, was toppled on Wednesday in what his Islamist
supporters call a military coup.