NEW YORK Jan 17 Moody's Investors Service on
Thursday placed Egypt's B2 government bond ratings on review for
possible downgrade, citing heightened uncertainty around the
country's politics and its ability to secure international
financing.
The main factor behind the move "is the country's return to
unsettled political conditions despite the ongoing transition to
civilian rule," the rating agency said in a statement.
"The second driver underpinning the review for possible
downgrade is Egypt's postponement of a preliminary, staff-level
agreement that was reached with the IMF on 20 November 2012,"
Moody's added.
Egypt could see a cut by one or two notches, the agency
said.
Standard & Poor's currently rates the country B-minus with a
negative outlook; Fitch rates Egypt B-plus, also with a negative
outlook.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)