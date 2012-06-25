NEW YORK, June 25 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Monday placed Egypt's long-term sovereign ratings on CreditWatch negative, citing worries about a transition from the previously deposed authoritarian regime.

"In Egypt, the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces has recently taken steps to consolidate its position of power, a move opposed by other political groups," S&P noted in a statement. The agency rates the country B.

"We now believe that a protracted, and possibly volatile, transition from the authoritarian regime deposed in January 2011 is more likely," the statement added.

The CreditWatch placement could mean a lower long-term rating over the next three months, S&P said.

Moody's Investors Service rates Egypt B2; Fitch rates Egypt B-plus.