CAIRO Dec 3 Egypt's Supreme Judicial Council
has agreed to oversee the referendum on the draft constitution,
a legal adviser to President Mohamed Mursi told Reuters on
Monday.
Some judges had said they would refuse to oversee the
referendum after Mursi ignited a crisis last month by decreeing
a temporary expansion of his powers, setting off nationwide
protests.
"The Supreme Judicial Council has met and agreed to delegate
judges to oversee the constitutional referendum," Mohamed
Gadallah, the legal adviser to Mursi, told Reuters. About 10,000
judges are needed to monitor the vote, he said.
There was no immediate comment from the judicial council.