CAIRO Dec 3 Egypt's Supreme Judicial Council
has agreed to oversee a Dec. 15 referendum on the draft
constitution, a legal aide to President Mohamed Mursi said on
Monday, a day after a judiciary group urged members not to
oversee it.
There was no immediate comment from the judicial council.
"The Supreme Judicial Council has met and agreed to delegate
judges to oversee the constitutional referendum," Mohamed
Gadallah, the legal adviser to Mursi, told Reuters. About 10,000
members of the judiciary are needed to monitor it, he said.
The Judges' Club, a society representing members of the
judiciary across the country, on Sunday urged its members not to
preside over the referendum after Mursi ignited popular unrest
by issuing a decree that temporarily expanded his powers.
The Club had strongly condemned the Nov. 22 decree issued by
Mursi, which also shielded his decisions from judicial review.