* Nine killed on Tuesday, 444 arrested over two-day vote
* "Yes" vote could pave way for Sisi presidential bid
* "No" campaign barely visible amid crackdown
(Adds number of people arrested over two-day vote)
CAIRO, Jan 15 Polls across Egypt closed on
Wednesday evening after a second and final day of voting on a
draft constitution that could pave the way for a presidential
bid by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Voting passed off more peacefully than on Tuesday, when nine
people were killed, but officials said police arrested at least
79 people on Wednesday during protests by supporters of deposed
President Mohamed Mursi, removed from power by Sisi in July. The
Interior Ministry said 444 people had been arrested for
"obstructing the referendum process" over the two-day vote.
State media reported that polls had closed, counting had
begun, and unofficial results could filter out within hours.
The constitution was expected to be approved easily. There
has been little sign of opposition to it following a fierce
government crackdown on Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, and
human rights groups said campaigning for a "no" vote had been
repressed.
The draft constitution deletes Islamic language written into
the basic law approved a year ago when Mursi was still in
office. It also strengthens the state bodies that defied him:
the army, the police, and the judiciary.
Sisi, who deposed Mursi after mass protests against his
rule, appeared to link a decision on his presidential bid to the
result. Analysts say his candidacy appears to be a foregone
conclusion.
Officials have not indicated when the results of the poll
will be announced, but High Elections Commission spokesman
Hisham Mokhtar told Reuters that according to the law, they must
be announced within 72 hours of polls closing.
The army-backed authorities said turnout was strong, but
supporters of the jailed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood said their
calls for a boycott of a "sham" vote had been observed.
The Cairo Institute for Human Rights criticised Egyptian
media for "stoking hatred towards the Brotherhood" and
contributing to a climate of intimidation.
At many polling stations across the Arab world's most
populous country, the referendum could have been mistaken for a
vote on Sisi himself.
Women chanted his name and ululated as they stood in line to
vote, while a pro-army song popularized after Mursi's overthrow
blared from cars.
The referendum is a key step in the political transition
plan the interim government has billed as a path to democracy as
it continues to take fierce measures against the Brotherhood,
Egypt's best organised party until last year.
The government last month declared the group to be a
"terrorist organisation". Al Qaeda-inspired militants have
stepped up attacks on security forces since Mursi's removal.
A presidential election could be held as early as April.
"NARROWED POLITICAL SPACE"
High turnout would be seen as a strong stamp of approval for
the new political order, which could see the return of military
men to power - resuming the six-decade tradition in the country
until the 2011 uprising against president Hosni Mubarak.
Turnout was about 30 percent in the 2012 referendum on the
Islamist-tinged constitution adopted during Mursi's year in
office.
"God willing a large percentage of the public will vote
'yes', and for one main reason - we have been through great
hardship and been worn out," said Hisham Mohamed Moussa,
waiting to vote in Cairo.
While Western states have criticised the crackdown and
called for inclusive politics, they have put little pressure on
Cairo. Egypt, which controls the Suez Canal, has been a
cornerstone of U.S. policy in the Middle East since the 1970s,
when it became the first Arab state to make peace with Israel.
The U.S.-based Carter Centre, which has monitored most of
the votes held over the past three years of political upheaval,
sent only a small observation mission after voicing concern at
"narrowed political space" around the vote.
Another U.S.-funded group, Democracy International, had 83
observers deployed across the country. DI Programme Manager Dan
Murphy told Reuters observers were reporting that "from a
technical standpoint the process is proceeding normally".
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington
warned that international players risked lending legitimacy to a
"flawed and undemocratic progress."
