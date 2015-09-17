DUBAI, Sept 17 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the United Arab Emirates' largest lender by assets, and National Bank of Egypt will be financial advisers for Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery Company's (Midor) $1.4 billion expansion, NBAD said on Thursday.

The expansion will increase the company's refining capacity to 160,000 barrels per day from 100,000 barrels per day, the statement said.

