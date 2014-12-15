CAIRO Dec 15 A senior World Bank official on
Monday called on Egypt to implement promised legal and
bureaucratic reforms ahead of an international conference in
March where the government hopes to attract more than $12
billion in investments.
The government has said for months it would amend investment
regulations and create a one-stop-shop to help foreign investors
avoid the country's bureaucracy.
But investors say they have only seen the general outlines
of those reforms and need details before they can plan new
investments or expand existing ones in an economy battered by
political turmoil since a 2011 uprising.
"What we are asking them now is: what kind of reforms can
you do between now and March?" Haleh Bridi, a regional director
for the Middle East and North Africa, said in Cairo.
"You need to demonstrate your seriousness by actually doing
some of these things now. Let us see if that will happen... This
would be a very important signal to the international community
as to whether they can go beyond resolve, if they actually have
the implementation capacity."
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government in July cut
energy subsidies and raised taxes, moves his predecessors
avoided for decades for fear of a popular backlash.
Sisi then placed infrastructure mega-projects like the
development of a logistics and industrial hub around the Suez
Canal at the top of his economic agenda, hoping to win back
foreign investors and create jobs in a country with double digit
unemployment.
A consultant on the hub project said last week cumbersome
government bureaucracy could hamper its chances of success.
Bridi lauded the government's commitment to taking
politically-sensitive steps. She described its economic agenda
as "realistic" and "achievable".
Egypt is aiming to increase economic growth to 6 percent
within five years by fiscal year 2018/19 from below 2 percent in
2010/11, and to cut the budget deficit within that period to 8.5
percent of gross domestic product from more than 12 percent in
the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
