(Recasts lead, adds prosecutor statement, parents, comment by
president of parliamentary committee on secret services)
By Steve Scherer and Isla Binnie
ROME, March 25 Italy rejected on Friday Egypt's
claim that it had identified the killers of an Italian graduate
student whose tortured body was recovered last month, and Rome
vowed to press on with its own murder investigation.
The broken body of Giulio Regeni, 28, was found on the
outskirts of Cairo.
Human rights groups have said the signs of torture indicated
the 28-year-old had been killed by Egyptian security forces, an
allegation Cairo has vigorously denied. Regeni had
written articles critical of the Egyptian government.
On Thursday Egyptian authorities said a criminal gang that
had been killed in a shootout had had Regeni's bag and passport
in its possession - a statement that failed to convince Rome
investigators, Italian politicians and also Regeni's family.
"We are wounded and embittered by the latest attempt by
Egyptian authorities to throw off track (the investigation) into
the barbaric killing of our son, Giulio," the newspaper La
Reppublica quoted the parents as saying in a statement.
Rome's chief prosecutor, Giuseppe Pignatone, said the
investigation into Regeni's murder would continue.
The evidence so far shared with a team of Italian
investigators in Cairo "is not adequate in clarifying the death
of Giulio Regeni and in identifying those responsible for the
homicide", he said in a statement.
Pignatone called on Egyptian investigators to provide the
seven-member Italian team sent to Cairo almost two months ago
with all the evidence they have requested.
"Italy insists: we want the truth," Foreign Minister Paolo
Gentiloni said in a tweet.
The case has caused friction between Egypt and Italy, though
it looks unlikely to drive a permanent wedge between them
because of the two countries' economic ties and Egypt's
strategic role in the Middle East.
"I don't believe at all the 'truth' coming from the Egyptian
authorities about Regeni's death," Giacomo Stucchi, president of
Italy's parliamentary secret service committee, said in a tweet.
"Egypt's garnished truth shows total lack of respect for
Italy and further offends the memory of Regeni."
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Steve Scherer; Editing by Gareth
Jones)