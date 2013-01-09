ZAGAZIG, Egypt Jan 9 These days, craftsmen,
shopkeepers and other inhabitants of the Egyptian Delta town of
Zagazig are often too busy making ends meet to ponder why life
seems to be getting harder every day.
But when, exhausted, they finally come home and sit down to
their evening meal, conversations inevitably turn to growing
hardship and the frightening prospect of cuts in food subsidies
as the economy slides further into crisis.
With their patience already stretched after years of
upheaval, Egyptians - from the capital Cairo to smaller towns
like Zagazig - appear to be nearing the point where discontent
could explode into a new wave of unrest.
"There is no security. There is nothing," said Soheir Abdel
Moneim, a retired school teacher, as she hurried through an
open-air market in Zagazig in search of vegetables she could
afford.
"The pound is falling. Everything is more expensive. Is
there anything that has not become more expensive?" she asked
with a shrug, as traders on bicycles loaded with their wares
dodged through the chaos of the market.
Nearby, a torn poster of President Mohamed Mursi beams from
the wall of a crumbling brick house, with the words "Liars!
Liars!" scrawled over his face.
The mood of growing nervousness is bad news for Mursi, who
faces a parliamentary election in coming months, and a new round
of political feuding that could pitch Egypt back into civil
strife.
Egypt's economy, once strong and popular among investors,
has been in tatters since the revolt of 2011 that ousted Hosni
Mubarak and shook the country to its foundations.
Disagreements over a new national constitution late last
year triggered violent protests, dealing another blow to the
economy and eroding trust in Mursi's government.
A country where cuts in food subsidies have caused riots in
the past now faces the risk of further upheaval as Mursi
prepares to impose austerity measures in order to obtain a
desperately needed $4.8 billion loan from the International
Monetary Fund.
In Zagazig, people worry about the future.
Farouk Sarhan, the 74-year-old manager of a shop selling
women's clothes, said sales were already down by almost 50
percent from just a few weeks ago.
"No one is selling or buying. I had more activity last
year," he said, stubbing out a cigarette with a deep sigh in his
tiny store lined with mannequins of veiled women.
"Customers are not buying as much as before because of the
economic situation."
The price of fresh food often goes up in winter but shoppers
in the Zagazig market said recent increases had been steep, with
tomatoes and cauliflower about 50 percent dearer than at the
start of the year.
WHAT NEXT?
Egypt has been on the ropes since investors and tourists
fled after the revolt, when people rose up to demand their
freedom and also an end to economic policies they said simply
lined the pockets of the rich.
On the economic front, the picture remains grim, although
Qatar's decision to lend Egypt another $2 billion has offered
some respite.
Foreign reserves are dwindling and the pound has been
hitting new lows daily. Food and raw materials from abroad have
become more expensive, hurting businesses and families in a
desert nation which relies on imports to feed itself.
As in other parts of Egypt, people in Zagazig see complex
economic trends in terms of the daily hardships they must
endure, and it is Mursi's government and his Muslim Brotherhood
allies who get the blame.
"Mursi doesn't feel our grievances," said Emad, a man in his
late 30s who sells traditional Egyptian clothes by the side of a
dusty street. He said he had been forced to raise prices to
cover rising costs, upsetting his customers.
Pointing to one of the black embroidered gowns, Emad said:
"We used to sell this for 35 pounds ($5.40). Now it's 45 pounds.
We didn't raise the prices. Traders did.
"Very few people are buying. I used to sell 50 pieces a day,
and now I sell 15 or 20. Today I still haven't sold anything."
Reliable opinion polls are unavailable in Egypt and it is
hard to gauge how widespread people's views are. But in Zagazig,
most of those interviewed by Reuters echoed Emad's feelings.
Economists worry that continued turmoil could prompt people
and businesses to convert their savings into dollars en masse -
a risky process known as dollarisation which has caused trouble
in many emerging market crises before.
But in Zagazig, people laughed at the idea, saying only the
rich could afford to buy foreign currency. "Dollars?" asked
Nabil, a local trader, as others burst into laughter. "Give me
some dollars! Of course we don't have any!"
SUPPORT FOR MURSI
But some were prepared to give Mursi a chance.
In the nearby village of al-Adwa, where the future president
grew up in the family of a local farmer, brick walls and fences
were plastered with posters of Mursi.
A crowd of farmers standing by the side of a dirt track
cutting through the village shook their fists and shouted
"Mursi! Mursi!" when asked about their political views.
But even in Adwa, where Mursi appeared to enjoy rock-solid
support, locals said sudden increase in taxes or abrupt cuts to
fuel or food subsidies would cost him dearly.
"If that happens that would be the worst thing. What am I
going to do as a farmer?" said Said Youssef, his hands black
from working the land. "Where are we going to get the money?"
Another man, Aly Saber, 65, said fertiliser prices had gone
up by 50 Egyptian pounds in the past year alone, making his
business less profitable.
"Things are tough here in the rural areas," he said as
others nodded in agreement. "Everything is becoming more
expensive."
Mohamed Gamal, the 42-year-old owner of a tiny shop selling
kitchen appliances, said business was so bad that he would
sometimes go for days without a single customer.
"I import goods all the time. Prices have gone up by 10-40
percent since the revolution. It's gone up even more in recent
weeks," said Gamal, who, Like Mursi, grew up in Adwa.
He said his neighbours were suspicious about why he had to
keep raising his prices.
"People just don't believe me," he said, hunched over his
desk, cigarette smoke swirling above stacks of unsold trays,
cups and ironing boards. "They are not convinced why things are
getting more expensive. I buy them, and they stack up."