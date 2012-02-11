CAIRO Feb 11 Egyptian authorities
detained an Australian journalist and an American student on
Saturday on suspicion they had distributed cash to workers and
incited them to take part in a strike called by activists
demanding an end to army rule, the state news agency said.
The pair were detained along with their Egyptian translator
in the industrial city of al-Mahalla al-Kubra north of Cairo.
They were referred to the prosecutor general for
investigation, the agency said, identifying the American student
as Derek Ludovici and the Australian journalist as Austin
Mackell.
Activists had called for a nationwide strike on Saturday to
mark the first anniversary of the toppling of Hosni Mubarak from
power and to press demands for a faster end to the rule of the
military council that replaced him.
Accusations of alleged foreign meddling in Egyptian politics
have started to gain pace in recent weeks.
The authorities in Cairo are prosecuting 43 foreign and
Egyptian activists, including around 20 Americans, who had
worked for pro-democracy groups including U.S.-based
organisations.
The case is straining ties with Washington and putting at
risk $1.3 billion in annual U.S. military aid to Cairo.
The charges levelled against the democracy activists include
working for organisations not properly registered in Egypt and
receiving foreign funds illegally.
