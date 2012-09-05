* Repos outstanding jumped to almost 38 bln EGP in June
* Govt needs for finance making liquidity tight
* Banks profit by reinvesting repo funds in T-bills
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, Sept 5 Demand for the Egyptian central
bank's repurchasing agreement (repo) facility has fallen back
after shooting up in June, indicating that short-term pressure
on the banking system may be easing as more money flows into the
country.
The government introduced the facility in March last year to
boost liquidity in Egypt's turbulent financial markets a month
after President Hosni Mubarak resigned in the wake of a popular
uprising.
The flight of foreign investors after the uprising forced
the government to fund its burgeoning deficit - now running at
about 8 percent of gross domestic product - b y relying mainly on
local banks, whose lending capacity was rapidly stretched to its
limit.
In June, repos outstanding surged to almost 38 billion
Egyptian pounds ($6.23 billion), equivalent to more than a
quarter of the government's annual budget deficit. They have
since fallen back to about 12 billion pounds.
The repo facility pumped more money into the banking system.
But it also increased the government's already high cost of
financing its deficit by allowing banks to temporarily sell
treasury bills that yield 12.75 percent or more to the central
bank at only 9.75 percent interest.
Over the last few months, liquidity problems have eased,
particularly after the government received loans and pledges
from Gulf states of more than $5 billion. Tourism has also
improved and oil prices have fallen.
This appears to have taken some of the pressure off banks,
although deposit figures for the period are not yet available,
analysts and traders say.
"Liquidity is improving at the margins. You've seen a little
bit of foreign interest in local T-bills and a little bit more
liquidity showing up in the stock market," said Simon Kitchen,
an analyst at EFG Hermes. "How sustainable it is, I don't know."
"Plus, the political outlook is clearer, which may have
encouraged foreign investors to take the plunge as well," he
said.
LIQUIDITY IMPROVES
The amount of repo transactions peaked at 37.9 billion
pounds on June 12 and remained above 30 billion for the rest of
the month, apparently caused in part by a squeeze on the
resources of both the government and state banks ahead of the
close of the fiscal year on June 30.
Immediately into the new fiscal year, the size of repo
transactions began decreasing, falling to 22.3 billion pounds on
July 3. This week the amount had fallen to 12 billion pounds.
Liquidity was further improved by a two percentage point
decrease in the reserve requirement on local currency deposits
that took effect on June 26.
The central bank also transferred about 3 billion pounds to
the finance ministry after it sold $526 million in
dollar-denominated T-bills in mid-June, the head of a bank
dealing room said. It may have transferred more money after
Qatar deposited $500 million with the central bank in August.
A $1 billion Eurobond denominated in Egyptian pounds matured
in July, adding further liquidity to the market. Local banks,
mainly state-owned, held 70 percent of the bonds, said the
dealing room head, who asked not to be named.
"There is more liquidity in banks so less pressure to
borrow," he said.
Traders say the repos have allowed some banks to make a
killing by securing cheap funds at the central bank's repo
auctions then buying treasury bills with much higher yields on
the secondary market.
The average yield on 91-day T-bills at an auction on Sunday
was 14.227 percent. That translates into an 11.4 percent
effective yield after allowing for Egypt's 20 percent income
tax. The effective average yield on 364-day T-bills is 12.75
percent.
DANGER FOR BANKS
Despite Egypt's faltering economy - which the finance
ministry projects grew by only 2 percent in 2011/12 - l ocal
banks have reported strong profits for the first half of this
year, partly on higher interest income. Bankers say much of this
has been due to the high interest rates they have been
collecting on government securities, including the repo
facility.
The danger for banks, however, is that the central bank
reduces the size of its weekly repo offerings, leaving them
overexposed.
Until now the central bank has seemed content to keep the
system going, probably to take pressure off interest rates in
the interbank market. On July 10, it expanded the seven-day repo
facility to include 28-day repos as well.
Under its corridor system, the central bank lends money to
banks overnight at 10.25 percent and borrows at 9.25 percent.
If the central bank were to allow the yield on T-bill repos
to rise in order to eliminate the difference with T-bill prices,
it might have to increase its corridor rate as well, one analyst
said.
If T-bill yields rise much higher, then banks would be
tempted to use their funds to buy short-term T-bills in the
secondary securities market, shrinking funds available on the
interbank market.
"You would have short-term paper trading at higher yields,
which would discourage banks from lending to each other," said a
securities analyst at a Cairo investment bank. He did not wish
to be named because of the sensitivities in discussing central
bank policy.
($1 = 6.0873 Egyptian pounds)
