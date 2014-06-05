Spain's PM says EU and Mercosur could reach accord for trade deal this year
SAO PAULO, April 25 Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said an accord for a trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union could be reached this year.
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt's foreign reserves fell to $17.284 billion at the end of May from $17.489 billion in April, the central bank said on Thursday.
Reserves fell sharply after a 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak but were lifted last year when Gulf Arab states gave billions of dollars in aid to Egypt after the army deposed elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following protests against his rule. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)
SAO PAULO, April 25 Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said an accord for a trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union could be reached this year.
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. interest rate futures fell on Tuesday in a broad bond market selloff as traders saw more than a 50 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise rates twice more by year end after the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday.