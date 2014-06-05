CAIRO, June 5 Egypt's foreign reserves fell to $17.284 billion at the end of May from $17.489 billion in April, the central bank said on Thursday.

Reserves fell sharply after a 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak but were lifted last year when Gulf Arab states gave billions of dollars in aid to Egypt after the army deposed elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following protests against his rule. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)