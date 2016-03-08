BRIEF-Indian Bank seeks members' nod for raising capital via issue of 47.5 mln shares
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital via issue of 47.5 million shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrVTl0 Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 8 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said the bank aims to increase Egypt's foreign reserves to $25 billion by the end of 2016, the local newspaper Youm 7 reported on Tuesday.
"The central bank's decision on Tuesday to lift foreign currency deposit and withdrawal caps for individuals will greatly contribute to increasing Egypt's foreign reserves over the current period," Youm 7 quoted Amer as saying, in what the newspaper called exclusive remarks.
Reserves stood at $16.53 billion at the end of February. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Larry King)
* Says Warburg Pincus sells 25% in capital first, GIC Singapore ups stake to 14% Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvO7ou Further company coverage: