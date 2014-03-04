BRIEF-Inpixon entered into exchange agreement with Hillair Capital Investments LP
* Inpixon - on April 19, co entered into exchange agreement with Hillair Capital Investments LP in connection with interest payment due on May 9, 2017
CAIRO, March 4 Egypt's foreign reserves rose to $17.307 billion in February from $17.105 billion in January, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Reserves have been sharply falling since a 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak but were lifted in July when Gulf Arab states sent billions of dollars after the army took over power from elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.
* Inpixon - on April 19, co entered into exchange agreement with Hillair Capital Investments LP in connection with interest payment due on May 9, 2017
* Mortgage Cadence - Reached agreement to license FirstClose's proprietary integration hub software platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: