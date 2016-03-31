Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
CAIRO, March 31 Egypt will ban rice exports from April 4 in order to preserve stocks for the local market and to achieve price stability, Trade Minister Tarek Kabil said in a statement on Thursday.
Egypt first imposed a ban on rice exports in 2008, saying it needed to save the rice for local consumption and wanted to discourage rice farmers from growing the crop to save water, but this was reversed last year. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alexander Smith)
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.