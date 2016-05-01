CAIRO May 1 Egyptian police on Sunday raided
the press syndicate in Cairo and arrested two journalists
critical of the government, a syndicate official and reporters
said in what an opposition party called an unprecedented
crackdown.
The interior ministry denied officers had stormed the press
labour union building, a traditional spot in downtown Cairo to
stage protests, but confirmed some of its members had arrested
the journalists inside the syndicate.
Security forces have sought to quell dissent since thousands
took to the streets on April 15 to protest a decision by
President Abdel Fattah Sisi to hand over two islands to Saudi
Arabia. Police dispersed smaller protests two weeks later.
On Sunday, journalists held a sit-in inside the union when
officers arrested two of them working for the opposition website
Bawabet Yanayer including its editor, state newspaper al-Ahram
said.
"The incident is true and at the very least the interior
minister has to be fired and there needs to be an apology,"
Khalid al-Balshy, a syndicate board member told Reuters.
Ahram quoted another union official as saying 50 officers
had raided the building but the interior ministry denied this.
"The syndicate was not broken into. A limited number of
officers, not more than four or five, went in and took them (the
journalists)," Interior ministry spokesman Major General Abu
Bakr Abdel Karim told the CBC channel.
One security guard was wounded in one eye when police raided
the union, Mahmoud Kamel, another member of the syndicate
board, told Reuters.
"There was an arrest warrant for the two journalists issued
a week ago but the syndicate was negotiating with the interior
ministry over the matter," he said.
"This is unprecedented, no president or prime minister or
interior minister has ever dared to do something like this,"
Kamel said. Under the law only a prosecutor is allowed to search
the union in the presence of its chairman or deputy, he added.
Dozens of journalists later held a new sit-in at the
syndicate to protest against the arrest, a reporter said.
"The Egyptian Social Democratic Party denounces the storming
of the press syndicate by security forces in an unprecedented
move that is the first in the history of trade unions," the
opposition ESDP said in a statement.
Sisi faces criticism for putting the uninhabited Red Sea
islands of Tiran and Sanafir in Saudi waters and a faltering
economy though there are no signs that his rule is under threat.
(Reporting by Cairo newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)