CAIRO, March 18 Egypt has frozen the assets of
23 businessmen pending investigations into alleged stock market
manipulation during the sale of Egypt's Al-Watany Bank to
Kuwait's biggest lender in 2007, a source in the public
prosecutor's office said on Monday.
Egyptian state media said the businessmen included five
Saudis and two from the United Arab Emirates, as well as
employees of a number of banks and the Egyptian stock exchange.
The source confirmed a report by state newspaper Al-Ahram
which said on its website that the decision was taken, "pending
investigations being conducted by the public prosecutor
regarding them (the businessmen) in the case of manipulation of
stock market funds, and participating in profiteering in regard
to the sale of Al-Watany Bank of Egypt to National Bank of
Kuwait."
NBK, Kuwait's biggest bank by assets, bought Al-Watany in
2007.
No one at NBK was immediately available for comment.
