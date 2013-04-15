* Visit part of effort for more balanced foreign policy
* Egypt seeking help to ease deep economic crisis
CAIRO, April 15 Egypt's Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi will seek oil, gas and silos for grain storage
when he visits Russia this week in a bid to revive cooperation
that flourished in the Soviet era, officials said.
The visit is the latest example Cairo's effort to forge what
officials have described as a more balanced foreign policy
following the overthrow of former President Hosni Mubarak, under
whose rule Egypt became a staunch ally of the United States.
The official newspaper of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom
and Justice Party said Mursi would travel to Moscow on Friday
for talks with President Vladimir Putin on closer economic
cooperation and efforts to end the civil war in Syria.
Egypt is seeking financial support, food and energy supplies
on concessionary terms from a range of friends and allies to
ease an economic crisis that has deepened since the uprising
that toppled Mubarak in 2011.
Mursi's top foreign affairs adviser, Essam al-Haddad, had
three days of preparatory talks in Moscow last week and said in
a statement he reached agreement on strengthening cooperation in
the oil and gas industries.
They also agreed that Russian companies would participate in
rail and metro projects, build wheat storage silos in Egypt and
revive strategic industries in which the former Soviet Union
played a key role such as steel, aluminium, turbines and
electricity, the statement said.
In the heyday of Soviet-Egyptian friendship in the 1950s and
1960s, Moscow helped build the vital Aswan Dam that controls the
Nile River in Upper Egypt.
In a separate statement, Haddad said Egypt and Russia were
keen to strengthen and develop relations that had been "slowed a
little bit in previous periods".
It was part of Egypt's pursuit of a more balanced foreign
policy based on "mutual respect and mutual interest", including
closer ties with Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -
the so-called BRICS group, he said.
Mursi has already visited India, China and South Africa, and
is due to visit Brazil in May.
Haddad said this would not substitute Egypt's existing
relations, including with the United States - a major source of
aid to Egypt, much of it military, since Cairo made peace with
Israel in 1979.
The late President Anwar al-Sadat expelled Soviet military
advisers in 1972 when he turned towards the West before
embarking on the U.S.-backed peace process with Israel.
Egypt secured $5 billion euros in stopgap financial support
last week from Arab allies Qatar and Libya.
However, talks with the International Monetary Fund on a
$4.8 billion loan are dragging on without agreement because
Cairo is balking at cutting costly fuel subsidies and raising
sales taxes, diplomats said.
On Syria, Egypt is trying to broker a negotiated transition
to a democratic government without President Bashar al-Assad,
but Russia remains Syria's biggest arms supplier and diplomatic
protector at the United Nations, vetoing Security Council
resolutions that would sanction on Damascus.
(Additional reporting by Maggie Fick and Tom Perry; Writing by
Paul Taylor; Editing by Michael Roddy)