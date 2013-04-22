* Mubarak had launched bidding process for station in 2010
* Mursi trip to Russia yielded agreement on Russian help
* Minister denies Egypt requested any loan from Moscow
CAIRO, April 22 Russia will help Egypt develop
its nuclear power programme, Trade and Industry Minister Hatem
Saleh said on Monday, signalling that the Islamist-led state
will press ahead with its quest for atomic energy.
Egypt froze its nuclear programme after the 1986 nuclear
disaster at Chernobyl, but in 2006, the government of deposed
President Hosni Mubarak announced it would revive the programme.
Five months before Mubarak was swept from power in February
2011, his administration announced plans for an international
bidding process to build Egypt's first nuclear power station at
Dabaa near the Mediterranean coast.
The agreement on Russian support was reached during a visit
to Russia by President Mohamed Mursi last week.
"We spoke on this issue and agreed that the Russians will
help us in conducting studies at the Dabaa nuclear station and
to develop the experimental reactor in Anshas," Saleh said.
"There will be a Russian delegation to lay out the details
of these issues as soon as possible," he added.
Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted by
Russian news agencies on Friday as saying Egypt had proposed
that Russia participate in construction of a nuclear power plant
and in development of the country's uranium deposits.
Mursi met Russian President Vladimir Putin last week during
an official visit to Russia. Saleh denied that Egypt had sought
financial support from Russia to ease a severe economic crisis,
which saw its foreign reserves drop to a critical low of $13.4
billion in March, less than three months' worth of imports.
Egypt has also been talking to the IMF about a $4.8 billion
loan to prop up the economy, shattered by the turbulent
transition from Mubarak's rule that has driven away tourists and
investors alike, as well as accepting help from Arab allies and
emerging powers.
Qatar and Libya have agreed to provide $5 billion in
support. Turkish economic officials and banking sources have
said Ankara will transfer within two months the remaining $1
billion of $2 billion it pledged last year.
Russian officials said on Friday that Moscow would consider
an Egyptian loan request - which one Moscow-based source had put
at $2 billion - and that it might also increase grain supplies
to Egypt if its harvest reached target level this year.
However, in response to a question on the loan, Saleh said:
"There was no request or plea for any assistance from the
Russian side and what you heard in some of the media is news
that does not deserve a response and is untrue."
When asked about the loan from Russia on Friday, Saleh said:
"We have reached no conclusion on that loan."
He also said Egypt had not requested aid in the form of
wheat. Typically the world's biggest importer of wheat, Egypt
has cut back on wheat imports this year and is hoping for a
bumper crop that the agriculture minister said on Sunday could
be close to 10 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing
by Tom Perry and Alison Williams)