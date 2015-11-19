(Adds details)
CAIRO Nov 19 Moscow and Cairo signed an
agreement on Thursday for Russia to build a nuclear power plant
in Egypt, with Russia extending a loan to Egypt to cover the
cost of construction.
A spokesman for Russia's state-owned nuclear firm Rosatom
said the plant, Egypt's first, would be built at Dabaa in the
north of the country and was expected to be completed by 2022.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, speaking on state
TV, gave few details but said the project would involve the
building of a 'third-generation' plant with four reactors.
It is not clear how much the deal is worth but Sisi said the
loan from Russia would be paid off over 35 years.
"The country and the balance sheet will not bear the cost of
building this plant. It will be paid back through the actual
production of electricity that will be generated by this plant,"
he said.
Rosatom said in October that it was in the final stages of
negotiating the deal, which it expected to be completed by the
end of the year. Egypt has been considering a nuclear plant at
Dabaa on and off since the 1980s.
But Cairo froze its nuclear plans after the 1986 Chernobyl
disaster and only announced in 2006, under former President
Hosni Mubarak, that it intended to revive them. Mubarak was then
overthrown in a revolution in 2011.
Sisi, who came to power in 2014, said in February that he
had signed a memorandum of understanding to go ahead with the
nuclear project.
Egypt, with a population of 90 million and vast energy
requirements, is seeking to diversify its energy sources. As
well as a nuclear plant, Sisi has talked of building solar and
wind energy facilities in the coming three years to generate
around 4,300 megawatts of power.
The country also recently discovered a large reserve of
natural gas off the Mediterranean coast.
"This was a long dream for Egypt, to have a peaceful nuclear
programme to produce electricity," Sisi said. "This dream was
there for many years and today, God willing, we are taking the
first step to make it happen."
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Asma Alsharif; Writing by Luke
Baker; Editing by Hugh Lawson)