* Opposition, activists see crackdown on dissent
* Comedian mocks Mursi as he turns himself in
* Prosecutor ordered five activists arrested last week
(Adds U.S. reaction to recent moves against activists)
By Tom Perry
CAIRO, March 31 Egyptian prosecutors questioned
Egypt's most popular television satirist on Sunday over
allegations that he insulted President Mohamed Mursi, a case
regarded by his critics as new proof of a crackdown on dissent.
Bassem Youssef turned himself in after the prosecutor
general issued an arrest warrant for him on Saturday. He was
released on bail of 15,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,200).
Youssef rose to fame with a satirical online show after the
uprising that swept autocrat Hosni Mubarak from power in 2011.
His programme, which has been compared to the Daily Show of U.S.
satirist Jon Stewart, is now broadcast on television.
The comedian is accused of insulting Islam and undermining
the standing of Mursi, a Muslim Brotherhood politician freely
elected last June. The prosecutor general issued the warrant
after at least four legal complaints filed by Mursi supporters.
Arriving at the prosecutor general's office, Youssef was
wearing an oversized version of a graduation hat modelled on one
donned by the president when he was awarded an honorary degree
in Pakistan earlier in March.
He had sported the hat on his widely watched show, one of
many satirical jabs at Mursi. Last year, he poked fun at Mursi's
repeated use of the word "love" by singing a love song to a
heart-shaped pillow with the president's face printed on it.
FEARS FOR FREE SPEECH
The investigation has raised fears for freedom of expression
in the post-Mubarak Egypt. "It is an escalation in an attempt to
restrict space for critical expression," said Heba Morayef,
Egypt director at Human Rights Watch.
It is the most high-profile of a series of similar cases
brought on accusations of insulting Mursi. Two dozen such cases
were brought in the first 200 days of his rule - four times as
many as during Mubarak's 30 years in power, according to human
rights lawyer Gamal Eid.
Prominent liberal politician Mohamed ElBaradei said it was
the kind of action only seen under "fascist regimes". "It is the
continuation of the failed and ugly moves to thwart the
revolution," he wrote on Twitter.
Mursi has hardened his tone in response to recent violent
protests against him and the Brotherhood. After promising a week
ago to take steps to protect the nation, Mursi vowed on Tuesday
to "break the neck" of anyone who threw a petrol bomb.
The unrest is frustrating efforts to revive the economy.
Youssef was questioned after the prosecutor general issued
five arrest warrants last week for prominent political activists
accused of inciting violence against the Muslim Brotherhood, the
group that propelled Mursi to power in last year's election.
The United States, which supplies $1.3 billion in military
aid to Egypt each year, expressed concern last week over reports
that arrest warrants had been issued for political activists.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said the
U.S. government was also concerned this case was being
investigated while others, including cases where protestors were
attacked outside Mursi's palace in December or cases of "extreme
police brutality" had "not been appropriately investigated".
Opposition figures say that the prosecutor, Talaat Ibrahim,
is biased towards Mursi, who appointed him last November, and
they want him removed from office.
A court ruled last week that Ibrahim's appointment was
illegal and that he must step down. Ibrahim, who denies any
bias, plans to appeal against the ruling.
($1 = 6.8031 Egyptian pounds)
(Editing by Mark Heinrich and Stephen Powell)